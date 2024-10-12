Top 10 fastest jets: A look at aviation's speed legends

Defence
The F-22 Raptor is a single-seat stealth fighter. This American aircraft can fly at a speed of 2778 km/h. It is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry.
The Soviet Union developed the MiG-29 Fulcrum as a rival to the American F-15 Eagle during the Cold War. Its speed is 2840 km/h.
The F-14 Tomcat is a two-seat, twin-engine American aircraft. It has been retired by the US Air Force. Its top speed is 2889 km/h.
The MiG-23 Flogger is a Soviet-era fighter jet. Its speed reached 2901 km/h. Several countries' air forces still use it.
The Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker is a Russian multirole fighter jet. Its top speed is 2900 km/h. It can reach an altitude of 12 km in less than 1 minute.
The F-15 Eagle has been in service for nearly 50 years. With a top speed of 3087 km/h, it is America's fastest fighter jet. It is designed for air-to-air combat.
The MiG-31 Foxhound is one of Russia's oldest jet aircraft still in use. Its top speed is 3494 km/h.
The MiG-25 Foxbat is one of the fastest fighter jets. Its top speed is 3494 km/h. It was designed as a high-speed interceptor during the Cold War.
America's SR-71 Blackbird is a reconnaissance aircraft. It entered service in 1966. Top speed: 4074 km/h. It flies at an altitude of 26 km.
NASA's X-43 is still under development. It has achieved a top speed of 11,854 km/h. It only flew for 10 seconds.