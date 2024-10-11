India News

Noel Tata: Net Worth and Tata Trust Chairmanship

Noel Tata Appointed Chairman of Tata Trust

Following Ratan Tata's passing, his half-brother Noel has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trust.

About his company

67-year-old Noel Tata took charge of Trent, the group's retail company, in 1999. His mother, Simone Tata, founded the company.

Son of Simone and Naval Tata

Noel is the son of Simone and Naval Tata. Born in 1957, he graduated from the University of Sussex, UK.

Educated in the UK and France

Noel Tata also participated in the International Executive Program (IEP) at INSEAD, a renowned business school in France.

Leading Tata Group's Trent

Noel currently heads Trent, which has a market cap of ₹2,92,742 crore and a share price of ₹8,235.

Married to Cyrus Mistry's Sister

Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of Cyrus Mistry. They have three children: Maya, Neville, and Leah.

Net worth

Reports suggest Noel Tata's net worth is approximately $1.5 million (₹12,450 crore).

Find Next One