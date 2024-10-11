India News
Following Ratan Tata's passing, his half-brother Noel has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trust.
67-year-old Noel Tata took charge of Trent, the group's retail company, in 1999. His mother, Simone Tata, founded the company.
Noel is the son of Simone and Naval Tata. Born in 1957, he graduated from the University of Sussex, UK.
Noel Tata also participated in the International Executive Program (IEP) at INSEAD, a renowned business school in France.
Noel currently heads Trent, which has a market cap of ₹2,92,742 crore and a share price of ₹8,235.
Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of Cyrus Mistry. They have three children: Maya, Neville, and Leah.
Reports suggest Noel Tata's net worth is approximately $1.5 million (₹12,450 crore).