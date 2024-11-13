Kashmir gets season's first snowfall; Best places to enjoy snowfield

India News
Kashmir has received its first snowfall. Visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Yusmarg to enjoy the snowfall.
Dal Lake in Srinagar is a beautiful sight in winter. Shikara rides, houseboat stays, the frozen lake, and surrounding valleys look like a postcard.
Sonamarg is covered in snow in winter. The hills and Thajiwas Glacier are a sight to behold. Besides sightseeing, you can also enjoy snowboarding and skiing.
One of the most famous places in Kashmir, Gulmarg offers breathtaking views during snowfall. The gondola ride offers stunning views of snow-capped peaks.
This small, beautiful place in Kashmir is covered in snow during winter. The greenery and snowfall make it even more beautiful.
Snow-covered Pahalgam is full of beautiful scenery in winter. The serene valleys, waterfalls, and the Lidder River look even more captivating.