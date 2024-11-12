India News

Who is Vrushali Shinde? Meet CM Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law

Daughter-in-Law Campaigns for CM Shinde

Families join the campaign trail for Maharashtra elections. CM Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law campaigns in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

Vrushali Shinde: Wife of an MP

Shrikant Shinde, a three-time BJP MP, is well-known. However, his wife, Vrushali Shinde, is less so.

Wedding Bells in 2016

Shrikant and Vrushali Shinde wed on November 16, 2016. The event hosted prominent Maharashtra leaders and actors. Few know their story.

Shinde's Wife Chose Vrushali

Vrushali revealed that Shrikant's mother spotted her at a function and decided she would be her daughter-in-law.

A Religious Pretext for a Meeting

Vrushali and her mother were invited under the guise of a religious gathering. Vrushali was surprised to find no such event.

How Shrikant and Vrushali Met

Shrikant's mother expressed her wish for Vrushali to be her daughter-in-law. A meeting was arranged, and the two connected.

