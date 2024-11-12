Who is Vrushali Shinde? Meet CM Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law

India News
Families join the campaign trail for Maharashtra elections. CM Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law campaigns in Kopri-Pachpakhadi.
Shrikant Shinde, a three-time BJP MP, is well-known. However, his wife, Vrushali Shinde, is less so.
Shrikant and Vrushali Shinde wed on November 16, 2016. The event hosted prominent Maharashtra leaders and actors. Few know their story.
Vrushali revealed that Shrikant's mother spotted her at a function and decided she would be her daughter-in-law.
Vrushali and her mother were invited under the guise of a religious gathering. Vrushali was surprised to find no such event.
Shrikant's mother expressed her wish for Vrushali to be her daughter-in-law. A meeting was arranged, and the two connected.