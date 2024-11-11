India News

UGC likely to revise Eligibility Criteria for Professor Recruitment

Rules for becoming a college professor are changing

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon revise the eligibility criteria for professor recruitment.

Degree in same subject to end

Under the new rules, the requirement for candidates to have a degree in the same subject in UG, PG, and PhD is being removed.

Professors with Diverse Academic Backgrounds

This means that now even those candidates who have studied different subjects at different levels will be able to apply for the post of professor.

Key points of UGC professor recruitment rule changes

UGC is amending the 2018 professor recruitment rules and will soon issue a notification for it.

Entry of new eligibility for professor recruitment

The new eligibility will now include startup experience, patents, entrepreneurship, and innovation in addition to traditional educational qualifications. 

New subject in UGC NET 2024

The UGC NET exam will include a new subject, 'Ayurvedic Biology,' in December 2024, increasing the total to 84 subjects.

UGC notification coming soon

The UGC notification regarding changes in professor recruitment and UGC NET is expected to be released soon.

The aim is to recognize abilities like entrepreneurship and innovation

These new changes aim to make the process of becoming a professor more relevant so that abilities like entrepreneurship & innovation are also recognized.

Find Next One