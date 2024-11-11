UGC likely to revise Eligibility Criteria for Professor Recruitment

India News
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon revise the eligibility criteria for professor recruitment.
Under the new rules, the requirement for candidates to have a degree in the same subject in UG, PG, and PhD is being removed.
This means that now even those candidates who have studied different subjects at different levels will be able to apply for the post of professor.
UGC is amending the 2018 professor recruitment rules and will soon issue a notification for it.
The new eligibility will now include startup experience, patents, entrepreneurship, and innovation in addition to traditional educational qualifications.
The UGC NET exam will include a new subject, 'Ayurvedic Biology,' in December 2024, increasing the total to 84 subjects.
The UGC notification regarding changes in professor recruitment and UGC NET is expected to be released soon.
These new changes aim to make the process of becoming a professor more relevant so that abilities like entrepreneurship & innovation are also recognized.