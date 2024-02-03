India News

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, established in 1954 to recognize exceptional service or performance of the highest order.

Process of Bharat Ratna

The Prime Minister of India initiates the Bharat Ratna process by recommending to the President of India after getting the Union Cabinet's consent.
 

What does the award consist?

The award consists of a peepal leaf-shaped medallion, made of bronze, with an image of the Sun and the words “Bharat Ratna” inscribed in Devanagari script on the obverse.

Benefits of Bharat Ratna

A lifetime pension equal to the salary of the Chief Justice of India, discounted travel on Air India flights within the country, Z+ category security cover by CRPF.

Priority boarding at airports and railway stations, a state funeral with full military honours, and a spot in the official protocol list.

First recipients of Bharat Ratna

The first recipients of the Bharat Ratna were C. Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and C. V. Raman, who were honoured in 1954.

Bharat Ratna for L.K.Advani

PM Modi on February 3, 2024 announced that veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

