Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Justice Sanjeev Khanna sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

Sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice

Information about Justice Sanjeev Khanna's life and achievements, including judgments on the electoral bond scheme and Article 370.

A six-month tenure

Sanjeev Khanna's term will last from today until May 13, 2025. He has been part of several landmark judgments.

From Electoral Bonds to Article 370

He was involved in judgments upholding the annulment of Article 370, supporting EVM use, and against electoral bonds.

Justice Khanna from a legal family

His judgment against electoral bonds highlighted the need for transparency in political funding. He comes from a legal family.

Relative of a former SC judge

Khanna is a relative of former Supreme Court Justice H.R. Khanna, who defended fundamental rights in the 1976 ADM Jabalpur case.

Khanna considered EVMs crucial

As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna dismissed concerns about EVM security, deeming them essential for elections.

EVMs prevent booth capturing

He stated that EVMs help prevent booth capturing and fraudulent voting. He supported the Article 370 revocation.

Studied law at Delhi University

Justice Khanna studied law at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre. He was NALSA's executive president and a senior advocate.

Justice Khanna, a criminal lawyer

He served as an Additional Advocate General in criminal cases at the Delhi High Court. His appointment marks a new era.

