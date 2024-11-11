Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

India News
Justice Sanjeev Khanna sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.
Information about Justice Sanjeev Khanna's life and achievements, including judgments on the electoral bond scheme and Article 370.
Sanjeev Khanna's term will last from today until May 13, 2025. He has been part of several landmark judgments.
He was involved in judgments upholding the annulment of Article 370, supporting EVM use, and against electoral bonds.
His judgment against electoral bonds highlighted the need for transparency in political funding. He comes from a legal family.
Khanna is a relative of former Supreme Court Justice H.R. Khanna, who defended fundamental rights in the 1976 ADM Jabalpur case.
As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna dismissed concerns about EVM security, deeming them essential for elections.
He stated that EVMs help prevent booth capturing and fraudulent voting. He supported the Article 370 revocation.
Justice Khanna studied law at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre. He was NALSA's executive president and a senior advocate.
He served as an Additional Advocate General in criminal cases at the Delhi High Court. His appointment marks a new era.