Check out India's richest village with 17 banks and modern amenities

Which is the richest village?

The richest village in Asia is in India. It has more facilities than a city. Here are some surprising facts about this village.

Where is this rich village located?

Madhapar village in Kutch district of Gujarat is one of the richest villages in Asia.


 

17 banks in the village

32,000 people live in Madhapar village. 17 banks serve 7,600 families. These banks hold deposits of around 7,000 crore rupees.

Investment habit

As the people here are economically strong, most of them have saved up to Rs 22 lakh in fixed deposits.

Many live abroad

Many people from this village live abroad. They deposit a large part of their income in village banks.

Village like a city

Madhapar has good roads, clean water, parks, sanitation, etc. These facilities make the village better than other rural areas.

