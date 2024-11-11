Check out India's richest village with 17 banks and modern amenities

India News
The richest village in Asia is in India. It has more facilities than a city. Here are some surprising facts about this village.
Madhapar village in Kutch district of Gujarat is one of the richest villages in Asia.
32,000 people live in Madhapar village. 17 banks serve 7,600 families. These banks hold deposits of around 7,000 crore rupees.
As the people here are economically strong, most of them have saved up to Rs 22 lakh in fixed deposits.
Many people from this village live abroad. They deposit a large part of their income in village banks.
Madhapar has good roads, clean water, parks, sanitation, etc. These facilities make the village better than other rural areas.