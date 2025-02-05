India News

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections at the President's Estate polling booth at 9 AM.

Image credits: ANI

Sanjiv Khanna

CJI Sanjiv Khanna shows off his finger marked with indelible ink after voting at Delhi polls 2025 this morning.

Image credits: ANI

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi voted for Delhi Elections 2025.

Image credits: ANI

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voted alongside his wife and parents, promising welfare schemes in the party's manifesto.

Image credits: ANI

Atishi

Delhi CM Atishi cast her vote for the 2025 polls for the 70 Assembly seats. 

Image credits: ANI

Sandeep Dikshit

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate in the New Delhi constituency, voted and encouraged Delhiites to vote in large numbers.

Image credits: ANI

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar cast his vote at Tughlaq Crescent, stating that the public is ready for a change.

Image credits: X

