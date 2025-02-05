India News
President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the Delhi Assembly elections at the President's Estate polling booth at 9 AM.
CJI Sanjiv Khanna shows off his finger marked with indelible ink after voting at Delhi polls 2025 this morning.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi voted for Delhi Elections 2025.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voted alongside his wife and parents, promising welfare schemes in the party's manifesto.
Delhi CM Atishi cast her vote for the 2025 polls for the 70 Assembly seats.
Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate in the New Delhi constituency, voted and encouraged Delhiites to vote in large numbers.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar cast his vote at Tughlaq Crescent, stating that the public is ready for a change.
