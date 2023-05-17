India News
217 out of 223 candidates newly elected in Karnataka Assembly are crorepatis with average declared assets worth Rs 64.39 crore
132 of its 134 winners analysed (Congress won 135 seats) are crorepatis with an average declared wealth of Rs 67.13 crore
63 of its 66 winners are crorepatis, with an average wealth of Rs 44.36 crore.
As many as 18 of the 19 Janata Dal (Secular) winners are crorepatis with an average wealth of Rs 46.01 crore.
With assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, DK Shivakumar is the richest winning candidate. Gauridianur's KH Puttuswamy is second with Rs 1,267 crore.
BJP's Bhagirathi Murulya, from Sullia, has assets worth Rs 28 lakh. BJP's TS Srivatsa, from Krishnaraja, is second from the bottom with Rs 48 lakh.
40 winning candidates of Congress have declared serious criminal offences; 23 from BJP and 7 from JD(S)