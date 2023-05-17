India News

ADR report reveals shocking details

217 out of 223 candidates newly elected in Karnataka Assembly are crorepatis with average declared assets worth Rs 64.39 crore
 

Image credits: Getty

How many Congress MLAs are crorepatis

132 of its 134 winners analysed (Congress won 135 seats) are crorepatis with an average declared wealth of Rs 67.13 crore
 

Image credits: Getty

How many BJP MLAs are crorepatis

63 of its 66 winners are crorepatis, with an average wealth of Rs 44.36 crore.
 

Image credits: PTI

What about JD(S)?

As many as 18 of the 19 Janata Dal (Secular) winners are crorepatis with an average wealth of Rs 46.01 crore.
 

Image credits: others

Who is richest winning candidate?

With assets worth Rs 1,413 crore, DK Shivakumar is the richest winning candidate. Gauridianur's KH Puttuswamy is second with Rs 1,267 crore.
 

Image credits: Getty

Which candidate has lowest assets?

BJP's Bhagirathi Murulya, from Sullia, has assets worth Rs 28 lakh. BJP's TS Srivatsa, from Krishnaraja, is second from the bottom with Rs 48 lakh.

Image credits: others

Around third of winning candidates have criminal charges

40 winning candidates of Congress have declared serious criminal offences; 23 from BJP and 7 from JD(S)

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One