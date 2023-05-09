India News
Karnataka Chief Minister is eyeing a fourth term from the Shiggaon constituency.
Son of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, he is marking his entry into electoral politics from the Shikaripura seat vacated by his father.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son is banking on the development works carried out by him in the Chittapur constituency to win the elections.
A long-time BJP leader with roots in the Sangh Parivar joined the Congress after being denied a ticket. He is contesting from Hubbali Dharwad (Central) seat.
The KPCC chief is pitted against BJP leader and revenue minister R Ashok from Kanakapura seat. Ashok has also been the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
Former Karnataka CM and veteran Congress leader is a prominent candidate in the May 10 polls. He his contesting from Varuna seat.
The two-time CM, has been elected as an MLA four times and twice as an MP. He is contesting from Channapatna seat/