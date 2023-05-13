Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress celebrates, BJP sulks

India News
Congress workers celebrate party's resurgence in Karnataka; leaders call it victory of 'Janata Janardhan'
"All our leaders have worked unitedly and people have voted for our 'guarantees'."
"This result in Karnataka elections will be a stepping stone for Congress victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Hope Rahul Gandhi will become PM."
"People have reposed faith in us, leaders have supported us. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me after the "BJP people" jailed me."
"People of Karnataka have stood up to the money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government of the BJP."
"Karnataka has chosen the politics of development over communal politics. This will be repeated in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh & Telangana."
"We will take these results in our stride and try to reorganise the party for next year's Lok Sabha elections."
"No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party."
"As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost."