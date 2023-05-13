India News

Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress celebrates, BJP sulks

Image credits: PTI

Congress poised to be largest party

Congress workers celebrate party's resurgence in Karnataka; leaders call it victory of 'Janata Janardhan'

Image credits: PTI

Mallikarjun Kharge on party's good show

"All our leaders have worked unitedly and people have voted for our 'guarantees'."

Image credits: PTI

Siddaramaiah hopeful of chances in 2024

"This result in Karnataka elections will be a stepping stone for Congress victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Hope Rahul Gandhi will become PM."

Image credits: PTI

DK Shivakumar gets emotional

"People have reposed faith in us, leaders have supported us. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me after the "BJP people" jailed me."

Image credits: PTI

Chidambaram congratulates state's people

"People of Karnataka have stood up to the money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government of the BJP."

Image credits: PTI

Gehlot lauds Karnataka's choice

"Karnataka has chosen the politics of development over communal politics. This will be repeated in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh & Telangana."

Image credits: PTI

BJP's Bommai disappointed with Karnataka show

"We will take these results in our stride and try to reorganise the party for next year's Lok Sabha elections."

Image credits: PTI

HD Kumaraswamy open for alliance

"No one has contacted me till now. There is no demand for me, I am a small party."

Image credits: PTI

'PM Has Lost': Jairam Ramesh

"As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost."

Image credits: PTI
