India News

Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis

Image credits: Getty

June 20, 2022: MLC elections held

Soon after voting, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde becomes unreachable. Shinde and 11 other MLAs went to Surat in BJP-governed Gujarat.

Image credits: Getty

June 21, 2022: Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting

After suspected cross-voting, Thackeray called meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs.

Image credits: Getty

June 22, 2022: Eknath Shinde, along with 40 MLAs moves to Guwahati

He was declared leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party by the rebel camp

Image credits: Getty

June 26, 2022: Eknath Shinde moves Supreme Court

The rebel MLAs leader moves Supreme Court to challenge rejection of no-confidence vote against Zirwal.

Image credits: Getty

June 29, 2022: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM

He also drew curtains on the nine-day political upheaval unleashed by Shinde group's rebellion.

Image credits: Getty

June 30, 2022: Eknath Shinde is sworn in as CM

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Image credits: Getty

July 4, 2022: Shinde wins floor test

The Maharashtra CM received 164 votes polled in his favour and 99 against him.

Image credits: Getty

February 17, 2023: ECI on party name and symbol

It ordered the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

Image credits: Getty

May 11: Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

It said status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One