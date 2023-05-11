Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis

India News
Soon after voting, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde becomes unreachable. Shinde and 11 other MLAs went to Surat in BJP-governed Gujarat.
After suspected cross-voting, Thackeray called meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs.
He was declared leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party by the rebel camp
The rebel MLAs leader moves Supreme Court to challenge rejection of no-confidence vote against Zirwal.
He also drew curtains on the nine-day political upheaval unleashed by Shinde group's rebellion.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.
The Maharashtra CM received 164 votes polled in his favour and 99 against him.
It ordered the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.
It said status quo ante cannot be ordered by restoring Maha Vikas Aghadi government as then CM Uddhav Thackeray did not face floor test.