Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest woman to climb seven summits

India News
17-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan from Mumbai becomes the world's youngest woman to climb the seven highest peaks
Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 12th grader at Navy Children School, Mumbai, makes history as the youngest woman to climb the seven summits
Kaamya conquered Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Kosciuszko, Aconcagua, Denali, Everest, and now Mount Vincent
Kaamya completed the climb with her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan, conquering Mount Vincent on December 24
The Indian Navy and Navy Children School congratulated Kaamya and her family on this historic achievement
The Navy shared Kaamya's achievement on social media, highlighting her as the youngest woman to climb the seven summits
Kaamya started trekking at age 7 and climbed Mount Everest at 16
Kaamya's success is a testament to her courage and commitment, a proud moment for her school and the Indian Navy
Navy Children School praised Kaamya for breaking barriers and setting an example by climbing the seven summits
Kaamya's achievement inspires youth, proving that determination can conquer any goal
