Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest woman to climb seven summits

Daughter Makes History

17-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan from Mumbai becomes the world's youngest woman to climb the seven highest peaks

Kaamya, 12th Grader at Navy Children School

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 12th grader at Navy Children School, Mumbai, makes history as the youngest woman to climb the seven summits

Conquering Mount Vincent

Kaamya conquered Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Kosciuszko, Aconcagua, Denali, Everest, and now Mount Vincent

Completed the Summit Journey with Her Father

Kaamya completed the climb with her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan, conquering Mount Vincent on December 24

Indian Navy Congratulates Kaamya

The Indian Navy and Navy Children School congratulated Kaamya and her family on this historic achievement

Sharing the Historic Story on Social Media

The Navy shared Kaamya's achievement on social media, highlighting her as the youngest woman to climb the seven summits

Started Climbing at Age 7

Kaamya started trekking at age 7 and climbed Mount Everest at 16

A Moment of Pride for the Indian Navy

Kaamya's success is a testament to her courage and commitment, a proud moment for her school and the Indian Navy

Kaamya Sets an Example

Navy Children School praised Kaamya for breaking barriers and setting an example by climbing the seven summits

Inspiration for Youth

Kaamya's achievement inspires youth, proving that determination can conquer any goal

