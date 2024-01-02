India News
K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number
Image credits: K-Smart App website
1. Visit https://ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in/ui/web-portal
Image credits: K-Smart App website
2. Click on the top-left corner of the homepage
Image credits: K-Smart App website
Register with Aadhaar card number; an OTP is sent to the linked mobile
Image credits: K-Smart App website
Enter OTP received and view Aadhaar card holder's name
Image credits: K-Smart App website
Provide mobile number, verify OTP, input WhatsApp number, and email ID
Image credits: K-Smart App website
Registration is complete, and users can now utilize the K-Smart app
Image credits: K-Smart App website
