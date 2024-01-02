India News

K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number

Image credits: K-Smart App website

1. Visit https://ksmart.lsgkerala.gov.in/ui/web-portal

Image credits: K-Smart App website

2. Click on the top-left corner of the homepage

Image credits: K-Smart App website

Register with Aadhaar card number; an OTP is sent to the linked mobile

Image credits: K-Smart App website

Enter OTP received and view Aadhaar card holder's name

Image credits: K-Smart App website

Provide mobile number, verify OTP, input WhatsApp number, and email ID

Image credits: K-Smart App website

Registration is complete, and users can now utilize the K-Smart app

Image credits: K-Smart App website
