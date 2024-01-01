K-Smart App: Features, services provided by Kerala's e-governance app

India News
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new e-governance app, K-Smart 'in Kochi
In the initial phase, the services through K-SMART will be available in municipalities and corporations.
-Birth Certification
-Marriage Registration
-Death Registration
-Building Permit
=Property tax
=Trade license
=Public Grievance Redressal and Complaints
-Paperless world
-GIS-enabled computer system for capturing and storing data
-Ensure the safety of online interactions
-Allows you to preview and verify the accuracy of credentials
Providing services to more than 12,000 local bodies across Kerala
K-SMART, "Kerala - Solution for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation," is an advanced data-centric solution for Local Self Government Institutions in Kerala.