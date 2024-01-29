Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's 7 tips for teachers, students

India News
PM Modi advises students not to seek advice from numerous people due to confusion but to trust themselves.
PM Modi mandates students to align their diet with their body's requirements. He encourages physical activities, urging students to engage in daily exercises for 15-20 minutes.
PM Modi advocates for writing habits among students before exams. This practice enhances writing skills and helps students manage their time effectively during exams.
PM Modi said that lack of challenge and competition leads to a lack of motivation and consciousness. While competition is crucial, it should be healthy.
Beyond the syllabus, teachers should nurture a positive relationship, provide feedback, and visit students' homes to boost confidence.
PM Modi advises against excessive pressure that hampers one's capabilities. He called for gradual development in any process rather than stretching to extreme levels.
PM Modi warns against the detrimental impact of constant 'running commentary' from parents, teachers, or relatives, especially when drawing negative comparisons.