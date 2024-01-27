India News

Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands

1. Immediate implementation of Maratha reservation:

Manoj Jarange Patil's foremost demand was the swift and immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

2. Maratha demographics and professions:

Marathas constitute a significant 33% of Maharashtra's population, engaged in various professions, including landownership, agriculture, and warrior roles.

3. Agrarian struggles and Maratha distress:

Agrarian Marathas have been grappling with farm distress. This group has made the Marathwada region a focal point of the caste agitation.

4. Kunbi certificate for reservation:

Patil emphasized that a Kunbi certificate should be granted to individuals seeking reservation within the Maratha community.

5. Historical evolution of Maratha reservation demands:

The demand for Maratha reservations dates back to 1982, with the first protest led by labour union leader Annasaheb Patil.

6. Reservation implementation and legal challenges:

In 2004, the Maharashtra government included Maratha-Kunbis and Kunbi-Marathas in the list of other backward classes (OBCs) but excluded those identifying solely as Marathas.

7. Solution and amendments:

Patil called for amendments to the government's free education policy, ensuring education benefits for all Marathas until the community receives full reservation.

