Maratha quota: A look at Manoj Jarange's demands

India News
Manoj Jarange Patil's foremost demand was the swift and immediate implementation of the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.
Marathas constitute a significant 33% of Maharashtra's population, engaged in various professions, including landownership, agriculture, and warrior roles.
Agrarian Marathas have been grappling with farm distress. This group has made the Marathwada region a focal point of the caste agitation.
Patil emphasized that a Kunbi certificate should be granted to individuals seeking reservation within the Maratha community.
The demand for Maratha reservations dates back to 1982, with the first protest led by labour union leader Annasaheb Patil.
In 2004, the Maharashtra government included Maratha-Kunbis and Kunbi-Marathas in the list of other backward classes (OBCs) but excluded those identifying solely as Marathas.
Patil called for amendments to the government's free education policy, ensuring education benefits for all Marathas until the community receives full reservation.