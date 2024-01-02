India News
The design of the building is inspired by the Srirangam temple and also has art forms of Kolam art. It shows the cultural vibrance of Tiruchirappalli.
The two-level terminal is developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.
The Tiruchirappalli International Airport can serve 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.
After Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirappalli Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic.
It is equipped with 60 check-in counters, 5 baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport on January 2.