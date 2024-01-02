India News

5 things that make Tiruchirappalli airport unique

Image credits: X

Design of the building

The design of the building is inspired by the Srirangam temple and also has art forms of Kolam art. It shows the cultural vibrance of Tiruchirappalli. 

Image credits: X

Cost

The two-level terminal is developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

Image credits: our own

Capacity

The Tiruchirappalli International Airport can serve 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

Image credits: our own

Second largest airport

After Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirappalli Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic.

Image credits: our own

Check-in counters

It is equipped with 60 check-in counters, 5 baggage carousels, 60 arrival immigration counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

Image credits: X

Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport on January 2.

Image credits: X
Find Next One