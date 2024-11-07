Maharashtra Election 2024: Paid leave declared for Mumbai employees

India News
The Mumbai District Election Officer has issued important directives for all establishments and businesses in view of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.
Good news for private sector employees, as voting day, November 20th, will be a paid holiday. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani issued written instructions stating that all employers must give their employees leave to vote on November 20th (Wednesday).
The objective is to encourage all eligible voters in Mumbai City and Suburban districts to exercise their right to vote.
Gagrani stated that action will be taken under the Election Commission's guidelines against those who violate this rule.
All types of industrial sectors, corporations, companies, and other establishments must ensure that there is no deduction in employees' salaries due to this holiday.
If a full day's leave isn't possible, at least four hours of leave must be granted with prior approval from the District Election Officer.
As per Section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence may harm the establishment or public interest will be exempted from this leave.
This step by the district administration is crucial in ensuring active voter participation and boosting voter turnout in this Assembly election.