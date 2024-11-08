12 Horrific Rape Cases in India: A Grim Reminder

India News
On the late night of October 11, 2024, three perpetrators gang-raped a woman in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area. Police arrested Prabhu Mahto, Pramod, and Shamsul.
A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped on a bus in Delhi and later died from her injuries. The case sparked nationwide protests. Six were arrested, four sentenced to death.
An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered in J&K. Six were convicted, three sentenced to life imprisonment, causing national outrage.
A teenager was raped by a politician in Uttar Pradesh. In a separate incident, the victim died. The case led to widespread anger across UP and India.
A 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras, UP, leading to her death and caste-based violence.
A photojournalist was gang-raped by five men in an abandoned mill. Three were sentenced to death.
A tribal girl was raped by police officers, and the case was initially suppressed. This led to significant changes in rape laws.
A British tourist was raped and murdered in Goa, raising concerns about tourist safety in India.
A nurse was brutally raped and left in a coma. She remained bedridden for decades, sparking debate on euthanasia laws.
A 25-year-old aw student was raped and murdered in a high-profile case that saw attempts at suppression. The culprit was eventually convicted.
Suzette Jordan was gang-raped in Kolkata, raising serious concerns about women's safety in urban areas.
A 17-year-old girl from Odisha was gang-raped by 13 men, including her boyfriend, in Andhra Pradesh. Eleven suspects were arrested, two remain at large.