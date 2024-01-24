India News

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; Reports

Statement by Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, recently stated that achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025 in India is nearly impossible.

His comments have triggered a heated debate on social media platforms

Projected growth

India's projected growth for FY 2023-24 is 6.3%, with a slight dip anticipated in the following fiscal year.

Goals

The central government aimed to achieve a $5 trillion economy, but financial institutions predict this goal may be reached by 2027.

Reactions

Many supporters are echoing Rajan's viewpoint, citing concerns related to India's current GDP growth and future economic projections.

Opinions on the feasibility of India

The debate reflects diverse opinions on the feasibility of India reaching the ambitious $5 trillion economy target within the given timeframe.

