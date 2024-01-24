Interim Budget 2024: Six key sectors to look out for

India News
The government might enhance the attractiveness of the National Pension System (NPS) by extending tax concessions on contributions and withdrawals.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) seeks tax parity with the Employees' Provident Fund Office (EPFO).
To support the agricultural sector, the government is likely to declare a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target.
The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme could see an expansion to include additional sectors such as garments, jewelry, and handicrafts.
The objective is to introduce fairness in the taxation structure and ensure a balanced approach to income tax policies.
This extension, expected until March 31, 2025, aims to encourage private investments and promote growth in the manufacturing sector.