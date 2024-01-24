India News

Interim Budget 2024: Six key sectors to look out for

Image credits: Pexels

1. National Pension System (NPS) boost:

The government might enhance the attractiveness of the National Pension System (NPS) by extending tax concessions on contributions and withdrawals.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Taxation parity for pension funds:

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) seeks tax parity with the Employees' Provident Fund Office (EPFO).

Image credits: Pexels

3. Agricultural credit expansion:

To support the agricultural sector, the government is likely to declare a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target.

Image credits: Pexels

4. PLI scheme expansion for manufacturing:

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme could see an expansion to include additional sectors such as garments, jewelry, and handicrafts.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Tax considerations for wealthy farmers:

The objective is to introduce fairness in the taxation structure and ensure a balanced approach to income tax policies.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Corporate tax rate extension for manufacturing units:

This extension, expected until March 31, 2025, aims to encourage private investments and promote growth in the manufacturing sector.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One