What is the difference between Constitution Day and Republic Day?

Constitution of India

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly took on the Constitution of India, and it was commemorated then on January 26, 1950.

Difference between Constitution Day and Republic Day

While January 26 is Republic Day, November 26 has been recognised as India's Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, since 2015.

Why Constitution Day?

Constitution Day is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. 

Then what's Republic Day?

Republic Day - which is celebrated on January 26 every year - marks the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

Constitution Day

It is not a public holiday.  On this day, the preamble of the constitution is read in all schools by all students.

Republic Day

On Republic Day, the President, who is the first citizen of the country attends the event and unfurls the flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

