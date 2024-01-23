India News

What are dos & don’ts for darshan in Ayodhya?

Image credits: Our own

Advisory issued

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust issued Darshan timings, and advisory for devotees in order to avoid chaos.

Image credits: Our own

What are the timings?

Devotees will be allowed to see the idol of Ram Lalla from 7 am to 11.30 am, and 2 pm to 7 pm. The temple will be closed for Darshan from 1 pm to 3 pm daily.

Image credits: Our own

What can you offer to idol?

As per the guidelines set by the Trust, fruits and milk can be offered to the idol of Lord Ram.

Image credits: Our own

What will be Ram Lalla idol's attire?

Attire of Ram Lalla will vary throughout the week; white on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, pale yellow on Friday.

Image credits: Our own

What about other days?

Blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday. On special occasions, they will be adorned in yellow attire.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One