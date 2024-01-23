India News
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust issued Darshan timings, and advisory for devotees in order to avoid chaos.
Devotees will be allowed to see the idol of Ram Lalla from 7 am to 11.30 am, and 2 pm to 7 pm. The temple will be closed for Darshan from 1 pm to 3 pm daily.
As per the guidelines set by the Trust, fruits and milk can be offered to the idol of Lord Ram.
Attire of Ram Lalla will vary throughout the week; white on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, pale yellow on Friday.
Blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday. On special occasions, they will be adorned in yellow attire.