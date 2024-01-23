India News
The Republic Day parade this year is scheduled to start from 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest of this year’s parade.
The Republic Day parade tickets are priced between Rs 500 (reserved tickets), Rs 200 and Rs 20 based on the seating. The tickets are open for booking from January 10.
You can buy offline tickets from the Delhi Tourism Development Corporation counters, India Tourism Development Corporation Travel counters, and Departmental Sale counters.
You can also buy tickets from booths at Sena Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, the Parliament House Reception Office, and GoI Tourist Office at Janpath.