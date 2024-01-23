India News

Republic Day 2024: How to buy parade tickets?

Route for parade

The Republic Day parade this year is scheduled to start from 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

Who will be the chief guest?

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest of this year’s parade. 

Republic Day ticket prices

The Republic Day parade tickets are priced between Rs 500 (reserved tickets), Rs 200 and Rs 20 based on the seating. The tickets are open for booking from January 10.

How to buy Republic Day parade tickets?

You can buy offline tickets from the Delhi Tourism Development Corporation counters, India Tourism Development Corporation Travel counters, and Departmental Sale counters.

Any other place?

You can also buy tickets from booths at Sena Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, the Parliament House Reception Office, and GoI Tourist Office at Janpath.

