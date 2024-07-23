India News

India among top 3 countries of FAO State of World's Forests report

Forest Area Gains

India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest annually from 2010-2020, ranking third globally in forest area gains, according to the FAO report

Global Leaders

China led with 19,37,000 hectares, followed by Australia with 4,46,000 hectares, showcasing significant forest area gains

Top 10 Countries

The top 10 countries in forest area gains include China, Australia, India, Chile, Vietnam, Turkey, the United States, France, Italy, and Romania

India's Efforts

India's innovative approaches in restoring degraded lands and expanding agroforestry have been praised by the FAO

Deforestation Reduction

The report highlighted significant reductions in deforestation in countries like Indonesia (8.4%) and Brazil's Amazon (50%) in recent years

Mangrove Loss

The rate of gross global mangrove loss decreased by 23% between 2000-2010 and 2010-2020, indicating positive trends

Climate Change Impact

Climate change is increasing the vulnerability of forests to stressors like wildfires and pests, according to the FAO

Wildfire Emissions

In 2023, wildfires emitted an estimated 6,687 megatonnes of CO2 globally, more than double the EU's fossil fuel CO2 emissions

US Forests at Risk

By 2027, 25 million hectares of U.S. forestlands are projected to experience significant losses due to insects and disease

