India among top 3 countries of FAO State of World's Forests report

India News
India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest annually from 2010-2020, ranking third globally in forest area gains, according to the FAO report
China led with 19,37,000 hectares, followed by Australia with 4,46,000 hectares, showcasing significant forest area gains
The top 10 countries in forest area gains include China, Australia, India, Chile, Vietnam, Turkey, the United States, France, Italy, and Romania
India's innovative approaches in restoring degraded lands and expanding agroforestry have been praised by the FAO
The report highlighted significant reductions in deforestation in countries like Indonesia (8.4%) and Brazil's Amazon (50%) in recent years
The rate of gross global mangrove loss decreased by 23% between 2000-2010 and 2010-2020, indicating positive trends
Climate change is increasing the vulnerability of forests to stressors like wildfires and pests, according to the FAO
In 2023, wildfires emitted an estimated 6,687 megatonnes of CO2 globally, more than double the EU's fossil fuel CO2 emissions
By 2027, 25 million hectares of U.S. forestlands are projected to experience significant losses due to insects and disease