Budget 2024: Check list of FMs who presented most number of budgets

India News
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history by delivering her 7th consecutive budget on July 23. She will surpass Morarji Desai's record of presenting six consecutive budgets.
Morarji Desai, who served as finance minister from 1959 to 1963 and 1967 to 1969, holds the record for presenting the most budgets, having delivered a total of ten.
P. Chidambaram presented nine budgets between 1996 and 1998, 2004 and 2008, and 2013 and 2014. He served as FM under P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh governments.
Pranab Mukherjee has presented eight budgets from 1982 to 1984 and 2009 to 2012.
Yashwant Sinha has presented seven budgets in the first-ever BJP-led Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government.
C.D. Deshmukh presented seven budgets and played a key role in the first and second Five-Year Plans.