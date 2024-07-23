Budget 2024: Know Nirmala Sitharaman's net worth, achievements & more

India News
Nirmala Sitharaman, was born in Madurai to Tamil Iyengar Brahmin parents Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman on August 18, 1959.
Her family was from Musiri, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvenkadu, and Salem, TN, and her father worked for Indian Railways. Her rich cultural heritage and family shaped her early life.
The first full-time female Finance Minister, Sitharaman, broke the record held by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Jaitley, Manmohan Singh, and P. Chidambaram, who each delivered five budgets.
In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman won the JNU Distinguished Alumni Award. Her 2019 Forbes Magazine ranking was 34th most powerful woman in the world. Nirmala Sitharaman Facts
Nirmala Sitharaman is the second woman to serve as Minister of Defence and propose the budget, following Indira Gandhi in 1970-71.
In 2021, Sitharaman gave the longest address for the Indian budget, which was two hours and 40 minutes.
She will submit her seventh straight Union Budget today, surpassing previous Finance Minister Morarji Desai's six.
Nirmala Sitharaman's net worth is Rs. 2,63,77,861.00, and her liabilities are Rs. 73,07,458. Her financial status reflects her governmental and private sector efforts.