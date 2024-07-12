Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: A look at his net worth, assets and more

India News
According to a report in MagicBricks, the value of Arvind Kejriwal's luxurious residence in Delhi's Civil Lines is Rs. 171 crores.
According to a report in Times Now Navbharat, he owns 23 curtains, whose cost is around the mammoth sum of Rs. 97 lakhs. Kejriwal purchased six carpets which costs Rs.19,89,000.
As per 2020 election affidavit, Sunita Kejriwal owns 320 grams of gold, which was valued at Rs. 12 lakh back then. She also owns 1 kg of silver, whose value was around Rs. 40,000.
According to Jansatta, the famous open data platform, myneta.info, Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal declared his total assets around the sum of Rs. 3.44 crores.
The Supreme Court has granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate linked to the Delhi liquor policy.