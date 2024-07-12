India News

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: A look at his net worth, assets and more

Image credits: Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

Value of his home

According to a report in MagicBricks, the value of Arvind Kejriwal's luxurious residence in Delhi's Civil Lines is Rs. 171 crores.

Image credits: Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

His interiors

According to a report in Times Now Navbharat, he owns 23 curtains, whose cost is around the mammoth sum of Rs. 97 lakhs. Kejriwal purchased six carpets which costs Rs.19,89,000. 

Image credits: Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

His wife's assets

As per 2020 election affidavit, Sunita Kejriwal owns 320 grams of gold, which was valued at Rs. 12 lakh back then. She also owns 1 kg of silver, whose value was around Rs. 40,000.
 

Image credits: social media

Overall networth

According to Jansatta, the famous open data platform, myneta.info, Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal declared his total assets around the sum of Rs. 3.44 crores.

Image credits: social media

Got bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Image credits: arvind kejriwal instagram
Find Next One