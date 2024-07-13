Kerala again tops NITI Aayog's SDG Index; THESE states worst performs

India News
Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as the top-performing states. Bihar (57), Jharkhand (62) and Nagaland (63) were the worst performing states.
Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as joint top-performing states with a score of 79, followed by Tamil Nadu (78) and Goa (77).
Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi were the top five performers.
Between 2018 and 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh was the fastest-moving state as it increased its score by 25, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.
The Sustainable Development Goals lay out a uniquely ambitious and comprehensive agenda for global development by 2030.
It monitors the national and sub-national levels progress through various mechanisms like the SDG India Index and Dashboard, Multidimensional Poverty Index.