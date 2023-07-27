India News
Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.
If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.
To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal
If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved.
Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.
Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep.