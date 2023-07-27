India News

7 memorable quotes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary



We are not alone

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.



Burn like a sun

If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.



Key to success

To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal



Here's what to follow

If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved.



First victory was just luck?

Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.



Here's how to be unique

To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.



What is a Dream?

Dream is not that which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep.


