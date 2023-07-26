Defence

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour soldiers martyred in the Kargil war, here are some facts about the three-month war between India and Pakistan. (Image: ADGPI)

Pakistan launched the war on 3 May 1999, when it occupied the higher reaches of the rocky mountain area of Kargil with about 5,000 soldiers. (Image: ADGPI)

On May 3, 1999, the Indian Army was informed by a shepherd about the intrusion by the Pakistani Army in Kargil. (Image: ADGPI)

Because the Pakistan soldiers held the higher reaches, the Indian soldiers had to climb under cover or overnight. (Image: ADGPI)

The war was fought from May to July 1999 in minus 10 degree Celsius temperature. (Image: ADGPI)

The Indian Air Force launched its air campaign under Operation Safed Sagar on 26 May with MiG-21, MiG-27 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets. (Image: ADGPI)

About 2.5 lakh bombs were fired. Also, more than 300 mortars, cannons and rockets were used. (Image: ADGPI)

According to reports, this was the only battle after World War II where such a large number of bombings were carried out on enemy forces. (Image: ADGPI)

The Indian Navy launched Operation Talwar to blockade Pakistani ports, especially Karachi to cut off oil and fuel supplies. (Image: ADGPI)

Alarmed by India, Pakistan asked the US to intervene, but then US President Bill Clinton dumped the request and told Islamabad to back off. (Image: US National Archives)

The official death toll on the Indian side was 527 and that of the Pakistani army was between 357 and 453. (Image: ADGPI)

The victory of the Kargil War was declared by the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 14 July, but Kargil Vijay Diwas was officially declared on 26 July. (Image: ADGPI)

