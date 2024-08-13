India News

Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 famous Left-handers

International Lefthanders Day 2024: Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan; here's a list of 7 famous Indians who are also left-handers. Let's check out the full list HERE

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a lefthander

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a well-known lefthander

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is also a left hander

Karan Johar

Well known film director and producer, Karan Johar is a left-hander

Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is also a left-hander

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actor and former adult actress Sunny Leone is also a left-hander

Abhishek Bachchan

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan too is a left-hander

