Independence Day 2024: Inspiring quotes from freedom fighters

"I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians." - BR Ambedkar. Let's honour his vision of unity this Independence Day.
"Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." - Jawaharlal Nehru. This Independence Day, reflect on your role in nation-building.
"We believe freedom, peace, and prosperity are indivisible." - Indira Gandhi. Celebrate Independence Day by upholding these ideals in your life.
"Let new India arise from peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough." - Swami Vivekananda. This Independence Day, let's strive for an India that uplifts all.
"The grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This Independence Day, commit to fighting for what's right.
"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil. This Independence Day, let's reignite the passion for our nation's freedom.
"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas." - Bhagat Singh. This Independence Day, remember that great ideas live on, even after empires fall.
"If your blood doesn't rage, it is water that flows in your veins." - Chandra Shekhar Azad. This Independence Day, let the fire of patriotism burn bright in your heart.