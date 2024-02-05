How to maximise your tax savings in 2024

India News
Familiarize yourself with eligible deductions like investments in provident funds and insurance premiums.
Contribute to tax-efficient savings schemes such as 401(k)s or IRAs.
Take advantage of health savings accounts (HSAs) to save on medical expenses.
Donate to recognized charities and claim deductions on your taxes.
Invest in tax-saving instruments like equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) or municipal bonds.
Deduct mortgage interest and property taxes if you own a home.
Seek advice from tax experts to ensure you're maximizing your savings within legal limits.