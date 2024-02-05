India News

How to maximise your tax savings in 2024

Understand Tax Deductions:

Familiarize yourself with eligible deductions like investments in provident funds and insurance premiums.

Utilize Tax-Advantaged Accounts:

Contribute to tax-efficient savings schemes such as 401(k)s or IRAs.

Optimize Health Savings:

Take advantage of health savings accounts (HSAs) to save on medical expenses.

Claim Deductions for Charitable Contributions:

Donate to recognized charities and claim deductions on your taxes.

Plan Investments Wisely:

Invest in tax-saving instruments like equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) or municipal bonds.

Capitalize on Homeownership:

Deduct mortgage interest and property taxes if you own a home.

Consult a Tax Professional:

Seek advice from tax experts to ensure you're maximizing your savings within legal limits.

