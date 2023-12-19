India News

Kerala's first floating bridge in Varkala beach

Image credits: Instagram

Construction of Thiruvananthapuram's first floating bridge is complete

Image credits: Instagram

Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the floating bridge

Image credits: Instagram

It will open for public on January 1, 2024

Image credits: Instagram

The floating bridge is 100 meters long and 3 meters wide

Image credits: Instagram

Open for visitors from 11 am to 6 pm

Image credits: Instagram

11m long and 7 m wide viewing platforms have been prepared at the end

Image credits: Instagram

Bridge was constructed by joining 1400 high-quality plastic blocks

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One