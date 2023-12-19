India News
Kerala's first floating bridge in Varkala beach
Construction of Thiruvananthapuram's first floating bridge is complete
Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the floating bridge
It will open for public on January 1, 2024
The floating bridge is 100 meters long and 3 meters wide
Open for visitors from 11 am to 6 pm
11m long and 7 m wide viewing platforms have been prepared at the end
Bridge was constructed by joining 1400 high-quality plastic blocks
