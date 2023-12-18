India News

Top 6 gruesome murder cases that shook India

Nikki Yadav Murder Case - Delhi

She was reportedly strangled to death with a charging cable by her partner, Sahil Gehlot, upon discovering his plans for an impending marriage with another woman.

Sana Khan murder - Nagpur

She was murdered by her husband Amit Sahu over monetary and personal issues. He then disposed her body by throwing it in Hiran river.
 

Shraddha Walkar murder - Delhi

She was tragically murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, in Delhi. The incident came to light after 6 months.

Atiq Ahmed murder - Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by a men on April 15 while being taken for a medical examination. He was accused in 2005 murder ofBSP MLA Raju Pal

Mira road murder - Mumbai

Saraswati Vaidya, 32, was allegedly brutally murdered by her partner at their Mira Road residence. Police recovered three buckets containing chopped body parts from flat.

Aluva rape and Murder- Kerala

A 5 year-old girl was raped and killed in Kerala's Aluva. The accused has been sentenced to death.

