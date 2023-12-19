India News

Top hidden gems in India to visit before New Year 2024

13 Arch Bridge, Kerala

The Pathimoonnu Kannara Bridge, or the "13 Arch Bridge," is a historic British-era structure located on the Kollam-Sengottai railway line in India.

Arvalem Caves, Goa

The Arvalem Caves, also known as the Pandava Caves, are ancient rock-cut caves situated in Sanquelim village, North Goa. 

Idukki, Kerala

Idukki district is a densely forested, mountainous region in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Doodpathri, Kashmir

"Doodpathri," meaning Valley of Milk, derives its name from a legend associated with the renowned Kashmiri saint, Sheikh Noor din Noorani.

Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya

Nestled in the Khatarshnong Laitkroh neighborhood of East Khasi Hills, the enchanting town of Laitmawsiang invites visitors to explore its scenic beauty and local charm.

Chettinad Palace, Tamil Nadu

The Kanadukathan Palace is a regal structure located in Kanadukathan, situated in the Sivaganga District of Tamil Nadu, India

