Nagara style to 7 Kandas of Ramayan: Know the all-new Ayodhya Airport

The Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Airport is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. It is the 5th airport in Uttar Pradesh.
Situated on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow National Highway, the airport is 8 km away from the Ram temple.
The U.P. govt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in February 2014 for the development of the airport.
The architectural Nagara style served as the design's inspiration. The 65,000 sq.ft. terminal roof will rest on seven columns, symbolizing the seven kandas (books) of Ramayana.
It has a total area of 6,000 sqm to accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 6 lakh passengers.
Constructed with red stone, the carved pillars blend traditional temple architecture seamlessly with modern infrastructure from the entrance to the terminal interior.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport likely on December 30, 2023. Flight services will begin on 10 January 2024 by IndiGo as the commercial airline.