India News

Nagara style to 7 Kandas of Ramayan: Know the all-new Ayodhya Airport

Image credits: Twitter

Estimated Cost

The Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Airport is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. It is the 5th airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Image credits: Twitter

Location

Situated on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow National Highway, the airport is 8 km away from the Ram temple.

Image credits: Twitter

Airports Authority of India

The U.P. govt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in February 2014 for the development of the airport.

Image credits: Twitter

Architecture and Design

The architectural Nagara style served as the design's inspiration. The 65,000 sq.ft. terminal roof will rest on seven columns, symbolizing the seven kandas (books) of Ramayana.

Image credits: Twitter

Capacity

It has a total area of 6,000 sqm to accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 6 lakh passengers. 

Image credits: Twitter

Construction

Constructed with red stone, the carved pillars blend traditional temple architecture seamlessly with modern infrastructure from the entrance to the terminal interior. 

Image credits: Twitter

Inauguration Date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport likely on December 30, 2023. Flight services will begin on 10 January 2024 by IndiGo as the commercial airline. 

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One