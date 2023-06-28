India News

Explained: Why tomato prices are on fire

Tomato prices skyrocket across India

Amid onset of heavy seasonal rains, several states across the country are witnessing major surge in prices of tomatoes

Prices soar to Rs 122 per kg

The prices of tomatoes have crossed Rs 110 per kg in several states due to a drop in its supply; 200% price rise in Karnataka.

Prices of tomatoes in Indian cities

Delhi - Rs 80/kg; Mumbai - Rs 42/kg; Chennai - Rs 67/kg; Kolkata - Rs 75/kg; Bengaluru - Rs 52/kg; Bhubaneshwar - Rs 100/kg; Gorakhpur - Rs 122/kg.

Supply dropped drastically

Vegetable vendors Azadpur, Asia's largest mandi, and Ghazipur said tomato supply is less than half in comparison to previous years.

Monsoons to blame

Wholesale dealers have attributed price rises to heavy rainfall, which has resulted in damage to tomato crops and limiting availability.

Tomato wholesale rate per kg

In Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla vegetable mandis, good quality tomatoes that were available for Rs 15 a kilo are now Rs 56-60 a kilo.

Hybrid tomatoes cost hiked

Hybrid tomatoes, which were being sold for Rs 14-20 per kilo in June's first week, is now Rs 46-50 a kilo.

Household budget impacted

The price of tomatoes has increased by 400 per cent in Delhi in the last 3 weeks, impacting household budgets.

Vegetable trader on rising price

While production of tomatoes was almost half this year, hailstorm and rain has further damaged the crop, says Anil Malhotra

Will tomatoes price reduce?

VTA general secretary Anil Malhotra notes if Karnataka's crops don't get damaged due to rains or transportation, prices may reduce.

Other vegetables could cost more

Vendors and wholesalers believe reports of rains damaging crops could impact prices of other vegetables as well.

