Explained: Why tomato prices are on fire

India News
Amid onset of heavy seasonal rains, several states across the country are witnessing major surge in prices of tomatoes
The prices of tomatoes have crossed Rs 110 per kg in several states due to a drop in its supply; 200% price rise in Karnataka.
Delhi - Rs 80/kg; Mumbai - Rs 42/kg; Chennai - Rs 67/kg; Kolkata - Rs 75/kg; Bengaluru - Rs 52/kg; Bhubaneshwar - Rs 100/kg; Gorakhpur - Rs 122/kg.
Vegetable vendors Azadpur, Asia's largest mandi, and Ghazipur said tomato supply is less than half in comparison to previous years.
Wholesale dealers have attributed price rises to heavy rainfall, which has resulted in damage to tomato crops and limiting availability.
In Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla vegetable mandis, good quality tomatoes that were available for Rs 15 a kilo are now Rs 56-60 a kilo.
Hybrid tomatoes, which were being sold for Rs 14-20 per kilo in June's first week, is now Rs 46-50 a kilo.
The price of tomatoes has increased by 400 per cent in Delhi in the last 3 weeks, impacting household budgets.
While production of tomatoes was almost half this year, hailstorm and rain has further damaged the crop, says Anil Malhotra
VTA general secretary Anil Malhotra notes if Karnataka's crops don't get damaged due to rains or transportation, prices may reduce.
Vendors and wholesalers believe reports of rains damaging crops could impact prices of other vegetables as well.