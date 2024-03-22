India News

Firm building U'khand tunnel which collapsed donated to BJP

Image credits: Getty

Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd bought bonds

Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NEC), which is constructing the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand, a portion of which collapsed last year, bought bonds.

Image credits: Freepik

Whom did they donate to?

They purchased Rs 55 crore worth of electoral bonds and donated the entire amount to the BJP, as per data released by the Election Commission.

Image credits: Freepik

Bought 55 electoral bonds

NEC purchased 55 electoral bonds of Rs 1 crore each between April 19, 2019 and October 10, 2022.

Image credits: social media

Over 40 workers were trapped

A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023. The workers were rescued on November 28.

Image credits: social media

Who are they?

Navayuga Engineering, the flagship company of the Navayuga Group, is an engineering and core infrastructure company, according to information posted on the company's website.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One