Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of former CMs who faced jail

1. Hemant Soren (Jharkhand):

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.

2. Om Prakash Chautala (Haryana):

Om Prakash Chautala was embroiled in a corruption case related to teacher recruitment in the early 2000s.

3. Madhu Koda (Jharkhand):

Madhu Koda was imprisoned for corruption, facing charges of money laundering and amassing disproportionate assets during his tenure.

4. Lalu Prasad Yadav (Bihar):

Lalu Prasad Yadav faced imprisonment in connection with the fodder scam, which involved the embezzlement of public funds designated for livestock feed.

5. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh):

Chandrababu Naidu faced arrest in September 2023 over alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.

6. J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu):

J Jayalalithaa faced a high-profile corruption case concerning the accumulation of assets beyond her known income during her tenure.

7. Shibu Soren (Jharkhand):

Shibu Soren was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for his involvement in the abduction and murder of his private secretary, Shashi Nath Jha, in 1994.

