Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of former CMs who faced jail

India News
Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.
Om Prakash Chautala was embroiled in a corruption case related to teacher recruitment in the early 2000s.
Madhu Koda was imprisoned for corruption, facing charges of money laundering and amassing disproportionate assets during his tenure.
Lalu Prasad Yadav faced imprisonment in connection with the fodder scam, which involved the embezzlement of public funds designated for livestock feed.
Chandrababu Naidu faced arrest in September 2023 over alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation.
J Jayalalithaa faced a high-profile corruption case concerning the accumulation of assets beyond her known income during her tenure.
Shibu Soren was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for his involvement in the abduction and murder of his private secretary, Shashi Nath Jha, in 1994.