India News
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "It is the first time the sitting CM has been arrested in the 75 year history of our country. You have a verdict before the first vote is cast."
"The power of arrest and necessity to arrest are two different things. Just because you have the power doesn't mean you can make the arrest," Singhvi said.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Kejriwal's arrest is "based on three or four names." 80% of the people have not named the AAP supremo in their statements.
He said, "Step 1: Many witnesses will give statements - Kejriwal won't be mentioned. Step 2: arrest witnesses and deny them bail. Last step: make a deal making them the approver."
"The ED has some sort of identity crisis regarding the accused...one day it says a person is an accused, then it says a party is an accused. There is a complete confusion."
Kejriwal's lawyers also said there was no direct evidence linking him to the case except statements saying 'I met Mr Kejriwal'.
“This material was available with you…then why did you not arrest me earlier. Were you waiting for this time to stop me from contesting elections?” lawyer said.