Electoral Bonds scheme: 5 big charges by Congress

India News
Rahul Gandhi lambasted the freezing of Congress's bank accounts, labeling it as an orchestrated attempt to incapacitate the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi underscored the debilitating effect of the frozen bank accounts on the Congress's operational capabilities.
Expressing dismay over the Election Commission's apparent silence on the matter, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the erosion of democratic norms.
Sonia Gandhi decried the assault on the finances of the principal opposition party, highlighting the arbitrary freezing of funds collected from the public.
Mallikarjun Kharge drew attention to the glaring disparity in electoral funding between the BJP and the Congress under the electoral bonds scheme.