Electoral Bonds scheme: 5 big charges by Congress

1. Crippling impact on election campaign:

Rahul Gandhi lambasted the freezing of Congress's bank accounts, labeling it as an orchestrated attempt to incapacitate the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

2. Impeding party operations:

Rahul Gandhi underscored the debilitating effect of the frozen bank accounts on the Congress's operational capabilities.

3. Concerns over electoral integrity:

Expressing dismay over the Election Commission's apparent silence on the matter, Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the erosion of democratic norms.

4. Assault on financial stability:

Sonia Gandhi decried the assault on the finances of the principal opposition party, highlighting the arbitrary freezing of funds collected from the public.

5. Disparity in electoral funding:

Mallikarjun Kharge drew attention to the glaring disparity in electoral funding between the BJP and the Congress under the electoral bonds scheme.

