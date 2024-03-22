Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 5 big charges by ED against AAP chief

India News
Additional Solicitor General ASV Raju said that Arvind Kejriwal played a pivotal role as the primary conspirator and the kingpin of the liquor policy scam.
The ED contended that Kejriwal was intricately involved in the formulation and implementation of the contentious excise policy.
The proceeds from the illicit activities were allegedly diverted towards funding during the electoral processes in Goa.
Kejriwal purportedly exhibited favoritism by advocating for specific individuals to receive kickbacks, thereby abusing his position of authority for personal gain.
Kejriwal is accused of soliciting kickbacks from the 'South Group,' suggesting a wide-ranging network of corruption within the political landscape.