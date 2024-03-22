India News

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 5 big charges by ED against AAP chief

1. Key conspirator status:

Additional Solicitor General ASV Raju said that Arvind Kejriwal played a pivotal role as the primary conspirator and the kingpin of the liquor policy scam.

2. Direct policy involvement:

The ED contended that Kejriwal was intricately involved in the formulation and implementation of the contentious excise policy.

3. Misappropriation for election campaigns:

The proceeds from the illicit activities were allegedly diverted towards funding during the electoral processes in Goa.

4. Selective beneficiaries:

Kejriwal purportedly exhibited favoritism by advocating for specific individuals to receive kickbacks, thereby abusing his position of authority for personal gain.

5. Demand for kickbacks:

Kejriwal is accused of soliciting kickbacks from the 'South Group,' suggesting a wide-ranging network of corruption within the political landscape.

