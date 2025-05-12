English

Delhi Weather, May 12: Temperatures to soar above 39°C on Monday

india May 12 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Delhi Weather on Monday

Monday will bring hot and dry conditions in the capital. The high will reach 39.4°C. Taking precautions is advised.

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 39.4°C 

Min Temperature: 28.9°C 

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:33 AM 

Sunset: 7:04 PM

Stay safe

The heatwave-like conditions are being experienced across northern India. Delhi is witnessing prolonged periods of dry, hot weather.

No rainfall

There is no significant chance of rainfall, and winds are expected to remain light, offering little relief from the intense daytime heat.

