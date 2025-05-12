Delhi Weather, May 12: Temperatures to soar above 39°C on Monday

Monday will bring hot and dry conditions in the capital. The high will reach 39.4°C. Taking precautions is advised.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 28.9°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
Sunrise: 5:33 AM
Sunset: 7:04 PM
The heatwave-like conditions are being experienced across northern India. Delhi is witnessing prolonged periods of dry, hot weather.
There is no significant chance of rainfall, and winds are expected to remain light, offering little relief from the intense daytime heat.
Delhi Weather, May 11: Mercury rises again with a high of 37°C
Kashmir to Kargil: Unraveling the India-Pakistan conflict timeline
Maharashtra Weather, May 8: Storms, sun, and heat today
Delhi Weather, May 8: Warm day, cloudy skies with possible showers