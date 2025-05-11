English

Delhi Weather, May 11: Mercury rises again with a high of 37°C

india May 11 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
Delhi Weather on Sunday

After a week of pleasant weather, the mercury is steadily rising in the capital. Sunday will see a high of 37°C. Let’s look at the weather in more detail.

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 37°C 

Min Temperature: 27°C 

Real Feel: 41°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:33 AM 

Sunset: 7:03 PM

Stay hydrated

Residents should prepare for hot, dry conditions and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Stay safe

Staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day is strongly advised. The rising heat also serves as a reminder that Delhi’s peak summer is approaching.

Image credits: Adobe Express

