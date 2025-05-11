Delhi Weather, May 11: Mercury rises again with a high of 37°C

After a week of pleasant weather, the mercury is steadily rising in the capital. Sunday will see a high of 37°C. Let’s look at the weather in more detail.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Sunrise: 5:33 AM
Sunset: 7:03 PM
Residents should prepare for hot, dry conditions and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day is strongly advised. The rising heat also serves as a reminder that Delhi’s peak summer is approaching.
Kashmir to Kargil: Unraveling the India-Pakistan conflict timeline
Maharashtra Weather, May 8: Storms, sun, and heat today
Delhi Weather, May 8: Warm day, cloudy skies with possible showers
Maharashtra Weather, May 7: Scorching heat with afternoon showers