Delhi Weather, March 29: Pleasant Saturday with sunshine and clouds


 

Delhi Weather on Saturday

Saturday will be a pleasant day in Delhi. It will be partly sunny and partly cloudy. It’s a perfect day for an outing. 
 

Temperature Overview

Maximum Temperature: 31°C
Minimum Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 29°C

Sunrise & Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:15 AM
Sunset: 6:38 PM

Stay updated

It’s recommended to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to pollution. 
 

Take precautions

Stay updated on air quality levels and take necessary precautions while stepping out.

