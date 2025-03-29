Delhi Weather, March 29: Pleasant Saturday with sunshine and clouds

India News
Saturday will be a pleasant day in Delhi. It will be partly sunny and partly cloudy. It’s a perfect day for an outing.
Maximum Temperature: 31°C
Minimum Temperature: 16°C
Real Feel: 29°C
Sunrise: 6:15 AM
Sunset: 6:38 PM
It’s recommended to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to pollution.
Stay updated on air quality levels and take necessary precautions while stepping out.
