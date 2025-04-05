Delhi Weather, April 5: Sizzling hot weather on Saturday; stay safe

India News
On Saturday, Delhi will face extreme heat and humidity. The temperatures are expected to rise steadily in the coming days. Let’s look at the weather in detail.
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Sunrise: 6:07 AM
Sunset: 6:42 PM
The afternoon heat may make it feel warmer than it is. It’s advisable to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.
It will be a warm Saturday. So, it’s best to plan your day accordingly. Stay healthy!
