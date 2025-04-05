India News

Delhi Weather, April 5: Sizzling hot weather on Saturday; stay safe

Image credits: Social Media

Delhi Weather on Saturday

On Saturday, Delhi will face extreme heat and humidity. The temperatures are expected to rise steadily in the coming days. Let’s look at the weather in detail.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 36°C 
Min Temperature: 21°C 
Real Feel: 36°C 

Image credits: Social Media

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:07 AM
Sunset: 6:42 PM

Image credits: Social Media

Stay hydrated

The afternoon heat may make it feel warmer than it is. It’s advisable to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Stay safe!

It will be a warm Saturday. So, it’s best to plan your day accordingly. Stay healthy!

Image credits: Social Media

Maharashtra Weather, April 4: Blazing hot weather in major cities

Delhi Weather, April 4: Intense sun and humid air on Friday; stay safe

Maharashtra Weather, Apr 3: Blazing hot and unbearably humid Thursday

Delhi Weather, April 3: Mercury to reach 38°C, brace for intense heat